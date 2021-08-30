Plight of China's gig workers poses policymaking dilemma

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - A series of complaints over employee mistreatment has left China's once-coveted tech sector confronting a broad range of labour issues amid a fierce nationwide debate and increased regulatory tightening, forcing some of the biggest players in the sector to adjust their workplace culture to attract and retain talent.

Short-video company Kuaishou Technology announced on June 24 it is formally ending its weekend overtime policy known as "big/small weeks" that required staff to work on every other Sunday. Its rival, TikTok operator ByteDance, soon followed suit, lifting the longstanding policy in August.

While some employees at these big tech firms are rejoicing over getting their full weekends back, the country's more precarious workers at on-demand platforms - who are often low-skilled, highly replaceable and thus have less bargaining power - are still struggling with poor working conditions and lack of comprehensive labour protections.

These issues have exposed a longstanding regulatory gap with regard to the rights and protections of workers for China's online platforms. For now, the government is walking a fine line as it attempts to find a middle ground between directing a more compassionate treatment of workers and the potential impact on the business of platform companies resulting from a rise in associated costs if they were to provide workers with proper labour contracts and social insurance coverage.

For a decade, China's online platforms have been encouraged to grow at all costs, generating millions of jobs with a low entry threshold. The country's gig economy, of which these platforms are a major part, has seen significant growth, with 200 million people involved in "flexible employment", according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security in May.

Consulting firm iResearch estimates that the overall gig market is expected to reach more than one trillion yuan (S$210 billion) next year.

Revenue and user growth of on-demand service providers such as Meituan and Alibaba-owned Ele.me Inc, e-commerce platforms like Taobao and JD.com, and ride-hailing firms, including Didi Chuxing Technology, have been fuelled by the millions of takeaway riders, couriers and drivers who work tirelessly under a punitive rating system amid fierce market competition.

More than 95 per cent of takeout delivery workers toil more than eight hours a day, with 28 per cent working 12 hours a day, according to a 2020 research report conducted by Beijing Yilian Legal Aid and Research Centre of Labour. More than 44 per cent of these workers are hauling more than 800 orders every month.

Besides a relatively unstable income, the delivery workers say they face added pressure stemming from the risk of poor customer ratings, traffic accidents, adverse weather conditions, difficult access to delivery destinations and tight deadlines.

Meanwhile, Didi, the biggest player in the country's passenger-ride market, has been accused of paying its drivers unfairly by charging excessive commission, as well as allowing drivers to work overtime, resulting in fatigue. Didi Global said in its initial public offering prospectus that it has 15 million active drivers globally as at March 2021.

China's regulators have urged its on-demand sector to put greater emphasis on gig workers' rights, with ministries and government agencies publishing guidelines in the past two months on strengthening labour relations in this new segment of the economy.

Just last week, Li Huaqiang, deputy director of transport services at the Ministry of Transport, called for ride-hailing firms to set reasonable rates for driver pay, reveal these rates to the public, use algorithms to manage driver fatigue and limit working hours, and provide drivers with contracts and social insurance coverage.

The statement comes after a guideline published on July 15 by the Ministry of Transport and six other government agencies called for better protection of the rights of couriers and delivery workers, including providing them with more reasonable salaries and social insurance.

Another guideline dated July 16 was released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and seven other agencies, focusing on the basic rights of workers in "new employment forms". And on July 26, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and six other government agencies released a guideline specifically targeting food delivery platforms, pushing companies to guarantee above minimum-wage income, as well as social security and insurance coverage for workers.

According to Mr Lu Jingbo, founding and managing partner at River Delta Law Firm in Shanghai, the guidelines "send a clear regulatory signal" to the platform economy over labour rights.

"The guideline on new forms of work can be seen as a general regulation, while the other two on couriers and takeout deliverymen are targeted at these two groups and are more specific," Mr Lu, who is an expert on China's labour law, told Caixin.

However, he pointed out that some of the suggestions are "innovative measures" outside the purview of current laws and regulations and would require effective execution by relevant local departments to achieve the desired outcome.

The guidelines, which are not written into law yet, are a rather cautious move that has avoided some theoretical and qualitative issues for the time being, he said.

For example, the guideline targeting takeout delivery workers pushes platforms and third-party companies to provide social insurance entitlements to "workers with an established labour relationship" - but the precise criteria or regulatory direction for determining such a relationship is not spelt out.

This has been a recurrent issue in labour disputes involving Internet platform operators brought before Chinese courts. A White Paper issued in April 2018 by the People's Court of Chaoyang District in Beijing stated that out of the 171 labour cases concluded by the court from 2015 to the first quarter of 2018, more than 84 per cent involved a dispute between parties over the existence of a labour relationship.

"Arbitrary personnel management, flexible and diversified methods of salary payment and ambiguity in the scope of business have all created hurdles in establishing a labour relationship," the court stated, adding that it is recommended that online platforms precisely distinguish between labour and non-labour relationship classifications and standardise management of these two groups of staff.



China's online platforms have been encouraged to grow at all costs, generating millions of jobs with a low entry threshold. PHOTO: AFP



At Meituan, for example, there are two main types of riders: full-time, also known as zhuansong, who are hired directly by the company; and part-time, known as zhongbao, who are hired from third-party fast-delivery companies or individual contractors.

This approach has allowed shared economy platforms to circumvent formal labour contracts and thus reduce costs on entitlements such as social security and medical insurance, as well as on career development and human resources management.

Lawyer Hao Zhengxin, who has long been providing legal advice to gig workers, told Caixin that in current judicial practice, it is very difficult for part-time delivery riders to establish a labour relationship with the companies they work for.

When a part-timer sustains an injury from an accident, the platform basically will not take responsibility. As for full-time workers, only some end up getting labour relationships clarified legally in such a way that compels the platforms to take responsibility.

Meituan said that by the end of 2020, a total of 9.5 million delivery riders had received an income from its platform. Out of its full-year revenue of 66.2 billion yuan from food delivery, the company spent 48.7 billion yuan, or 74 per cent, on rider costs. If the company were to enter into a contractual labour relationship with each part-time worker and provide him with social security, the related costs would go even higher, making it a concern for investors who have factored the company's low insurance-cost model into their investment decisions.

And the violent reaction from capital markets could make companies even more reluctant: Meituan's Hong Kong-traded shares plummeted a record 29 per cent in the two days following the release of the SAMR guideline. Stocks in courier companies, including Yunda Holding and Shentong Express, saw a 5.8 per cent and 4 per cent drop respectively in the two days following the release of the guideline by the Ministry of Transport.

In contrast, Kuaishou's shares jumped 4.8 per cent on June 25, the day after it announced the cancellation of its "big/small weeks" policy.

From a market perspective, the regulations are a sign of a rise in the cost for employing takeout riders and ride-hailing drivers, industry insiders pointed out.

"If Meituan has to start covering the social security costs for their riders, it will have to raise the service fees for deliveries. This will force the company to rethink its competitive pricing strategies," a senior human resources officer at a large Internet company told Caixin. "On the other hand, the cancellation of overtime and reduction in working hours (of full-time employees) is viewed as a decrease in human resources cost," he added.

At the same time, the guideline pushes platforms to give takeout riders more relaxed delivery deadlines by using a moderate algorithm, which could directly prolong users' waiting time for a meal, and is thus seen by the company as another factor that could hurt its bottom line.

East China Normal University Law School professor Dong Baohua, who helped draft China's Labour Law, said that the law's biggest flaw is its inability to protect the rights of people who are unable to protect themselves, including temporary workers.

In an International Labour Organisation working paper published in October last year, labour law specialist Irene Zhou put forth several suggestions to extend workers' social protection coverage, including extending the workplace-based social insurance system to people who are not in a labour relationship; reforming the household registration - known as "hukou" - system to remove barriers for migrant workers to participate in the basic old-age and medical insurance schemes in the place of their work; and changing the contribution model from wage-based to income-based.

This story was originally published by Caixin Global.