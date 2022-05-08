'Please pay attention': Scientist flagged heart-pill toxins early on

HANGZHOU (BLOOMBERG) - A scientist at a China-based company that makes crucial ingredients for generic drugs warned a year before the start of a global recall that some blood-pressure pills could become tainted with potentially cancer-causing chemicals, according to court documents.

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical makes active ingredients for generic drugs including valsartan, which is taken by millions of people to treat hypertension. In July 2018, valsartan made with Huahai's products was recalled for containing N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, a chemical that can increase the risk of cancer after prolonged exposure at the levels detected in the drugs.

People who are prescribed blood-pressure treatments often take them routinely for years. Generic valsartan, which is part of a class of drugs known as angiotensin II receptor blockers, has been sold in the US for a decade.

Since the first batches were recalled, there has been a global effort-and legal wrangling-aimed at figuring out how NDMA got into the drug, and whether pills should have been removed from pharmacies sooner.

When Novartis AG detected NDMA in valsartan ingredients it bought from Huahai during routine testing in June 2018, the potential for the drug to become contaminated during manufacturing wasn't well-known. The Swiss drugmaker developed the brand-name version of valsartan, marketed as Diovan, and its Sandoz unit sells a generic.

While the discovery surprised Novartis and regulators, an internal Huahai email shows that some of its officials were told of the possibility as early as July 2017. The message was made public last month in multidistrict litigation in the US District Court in New Jersey.

The email from scientist Lin Jinsheng, who worked in a special quality unit at Huahai, was written as the company was trying to alter its approach to production of another heart drug called irbesartan, a chemical cousin of valsartan. A proposed new way to make irbesartan, he wrote, was unlikely to work because of a potential contamination issue.

The process created an impurity that "is similar to the N-nitrosodimethylamine that occurs in valsartan when quenched with sodium nitrite, and its structure is very toxic," Dr Lin wrote.

Plaintiffs' lawyers in the US have seized on the message, which was addressed to Dr Lin's supervisor and other company managers, as evidence that Huahai could have acted earlier to protect consumers.

"This is somebody, in 2017, clearly stating the root cause for the NDMA in the valsartan and recognising that it is in the valsartan," plaintiffs' attorney Adam Slater, of the law firm Mazie Slater Katz Freeman, said in a hearing in September, according to a transcript unsealed April 18. "What is the explanation from counsel for why Dr Lin, almost a year before the disclosure to the rest of the world, knew that there was NDMA and knew exactly how it was being caused?"

Since the recall, similar problems have surfaced in more medications. Digestive drug Zantac was pulled from the market in 2020 for containing NDMA. Some versions of the widely used generic diabetes drug metformin were recalled. Pfizer and Sandoz found nitrosamines-the chemical family that includes NDMA-in muscle relaxers, smoking-cessation drugs and other blood-pressure pills.

Ms Allison Brown, a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom lawyer representing Huahai in the US, said the company couldn't have known based solely on the email that a carcinogen would be formed in its production of valsartan.

"This email involves complex scientific issues that will be addressed by scientific experts in the valsartan litigation," Ms Brown said in a statement. "This email was written in Chinese and highlights the difficulties associated with translating from the original language and culture."

Dr Lin didn't respond to a request for comment sent to a personal email account. Huahai didn't respond to a request for comment.