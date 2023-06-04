Plant care services on the rise amid home gardening boom in South Korea

Whenever her succulents show signs of disease like wilting or yellowing leaves, Ms Joo Young-hyun immediately heads to a plant hospital.
Recently, she took her potted rosemary and lavender plants to a plant-specialised hospital in Seocho-gu, Seoul, as their leaves had started to droop and shed.
Launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in April, the general hospital dedicated to treating plants, located inside the Seoul Agricultural Technology Center, offers care services and free consultations with plant experts to heal sick plants.
The doctor’s diagnosis was “overwatering”, whereby a plant’s roots sit in water for an extended period of time which reduces oxygen in the soil. Her herbs’ roots were found to be partially rotten due to a drainage problem.
To revive the dying plants she received as gifts from her parents, Joo hospitalised them for relevant treatment, including repotting, soil replacement, careful watering and lighting.
After 10 days of extensive care at the hospital, the herbs were nursed back to health and returned to Ms Joo’s house.
“Some people fix their overwatered plants on their own by getting tips from YouTube videos, but I was afraid of failure. I needed the help of professionals,” she said.
“Plants are no different from pet animals like dogs or cats. Many of them are given names from their caretakers.”
Ms Joo is one of many home gardeners in Korea to whom plants are more than just a prop for interior decoration.
Plant aficionados tend to have a large garden or a plant vivarium inside their homes to nurture various kinds of plants, growing them as companion pets.
A search with the hashtag “pet plants” or “plant butler” in Korean on Instagram returns tens of thousands of pictures and short videos shared by home gardeners.
Ms Han, a 31-year-old office worker in Seoul who has been growing different varieties of monstera plants, including dubia and Swiss cheese, in her living room since late last year, said, “Watering plants and recording how much they have grown with a camera after work has become an important part of my daily life.”
“Looking at sprouts grown from small seeds fills me with a sense of wonder at the miracle of life,” she added.
Amid the home gardening boom, Seoul city also opened small-scale plant clinics in four districts - Jongno-gu, Dongdaemun-gu, Eunpyeong-gu and Yangcheon-gu - to better serve the city’s plant growers.
The facilities offer expert advice on gardening and simple treatments for sick plants.
In cases where the plants are severely ill, the owners can take them to the general hospital in the Seoul Agricultural Technology Center for extensive care.
“Plant hospitals and clinics are places where plants can receive diagnoses and prescriptions from plant doctors when they wither or become ill, just as pets get veterinary care when they are sick. We plan to provide various support to help citizens find emotional stability and physical health through companion plants,” said Mr Park Jae-yong, an official at the Labor Fair Coexistence Policy Office under the Seoul Metropolitan government.
The recent surge in the popularity of houseplants has added new vigour to local “planterior” startups. The newly coined term refers to the use of plants in interior design.
New businesses such as multipurpose shops featuring a curated selection of houseplants and indoor gardening supplies and plant care services have emerged, enjoying great popularity among home gardeners.
One plant shop run by a local gardening brand Macho’s Sachunki in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, serves as a plant boarding facility.
People can bring their houseplants for short-term stays of up to two weeks. Gardening experts there offer basic maintenance like potting, cleaning and watering, which is free of charge.
Another planterior startup, Sikmul Hall, offers plant care visits targeting beginners or busy office workers.
Its plant sitters look after their indoor plants while they are away and provide customised information about growing plants, including sunlight requirements or repotting.
Find relief from greenery
The desire for emotional therapy is what plant lovers expect from home gardening, a survey showed.
According to an online survey of 874 home gardeners by the Rural Development Administration between September-October last year, 55 per cent of the respondents said they grow plants at home “to become emotionally stable”.
Twenty-seven per cent said “to purify the air,” while 14 per cent said “to decorate homes”.
Some experts say the so-called coronavirus blues caused by pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions urged more people to seek comfort from nature.
“People’s instinctive desire for an interaction with nature which was constrained by Covid-19, naturally led them to grow plants at home,” said Professor Jo Young-tak, professor of psychiatry at Kangdong Sacred Heart Hospital.
“When touching soil and plants, people can feel connected to nature. They can also feel rewarded while watching their plants grow, day by day. These positive emotions trigger the release of serotonin, often referred to as the ‘happiness hormone’ in the brain, which soothes feelings of anxiety and depression.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK