Plant care services on the rise amid home gardening boom in South Korea

Whenever her succulents show signs of disease like wilting or yellowing leaves, Ms Joo Young-hyun immediately heads to a plant hospital.

Recently, she took her potted rosemary and lavender plants to a plant-specialised hospital in Seocho-gu, Seoul, as their leaves had started to droop and shed.

Launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in April, the general hospital dedicated to treating plants, located inside the Seoul Agricultural Technology Center, offers care services and free consultations with plant experts to heal sick plants.

The doctor’s diagnosis was “overwatering”, whereby a plant’s roots sit in water for an extended period of time which reduces oxygen in the soil. Her herbs’ roots were found to be partially rotten due to a drainage problem.

To revive the dying plants she received as gifts from her parents, Joo hospitalised them for relevant treatment, including repotting, soil replacement, careful watering and lighting.

After 10 days of extensive care at the hospital, the herbs were nursed back to health and returned to Ms Joo’s house.

“Some people fix their overwatered plants on their own by getting tips from YouTube videos, but I was afraid of failure. I needed the help of professionals,” she said.

“Plants are no different from pet animals like dogs or cats. Many of them are given names from their caretakers.”

Ms Joo is one of many home gardeners in Korea to whom plants are more than just a prop for interior decoration.

Plant aficionados tend to have a large garden or a plant vivarium inside their homes to nurture various kinds of plants, growing them as companion pets.

A search with the hashtag “pet plants” or “plant butler” in Korean on Instagram returns tens of thousands of pictures and short videos shared by home gardeners.

Ms Han, a 31-year-old office worker in Seoul who has been growing different varieties of monstera plants, including dubia and Swiss cheese, in her living room since late last year, said, “Watering plants and recording how much they have grown with a camera after work has become an important part of my daily life.”

“Looking at sprouts grown from small seeds fills me with a sense of wonder at the miracle of life,” she added.