BEIJING - Last week marked the 50th anniversary of the mysterious death of Lin Biao, one-time vice-chairman of the Communist Party of China (CPC). His death as well as the suicide of Chairman Mao Zedong's widow Jiang Qing 20 years later are reminders of the pitfalls of China's succession politics.

Having fallen from political grace, Lin and Jiang's death anniversaries went unmarked as expected.