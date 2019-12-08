Thousands turn up for Hong Kong march; pistol and bullets seized by police

HONG KONG - Thousands turned up for what is expected to be a massive march on Sunday afternoon (Dec 8), hours after Hong Kong police have seized a gun and bullets in a crackdown on Hong Kong Island in what they believed were intended to be used during the demonstration.

In a televised conference on Sunday, police said they confiscated a semi-automatic Glock pistol and 105 bullets in the operation in 11 locations on Hong Kong Island, with 11 individuals arrested.

Organised crime and triad senior superintendent Li Kwai Wah said this is the first time that a handgun – found by the police in the morning – has been seized in half a year of protests.

“Their plan is to use the gun to create chaos during the march later today, including shooting at our officers, or turning the blame on officers themselves by hurting innocent passers-by.”

Mr Li said three out of five of the magazines were already loaded with bullets, and forensic tests showed that the gun was in good condition.

He added that they also seized two bulletproof vests after searching three premises: Heard Street in Wan Chai, Fortress Hill Road in Fortress Hill, and Chai Wan Kok Street in Tsuen Wan.

Officers believe the suspects want to use the guns on the police and “claim that it was the police who did it” at the anti-government march. Of those arrested, eight are men and three are women.

They are aged between 20 and 63. Police said they are part of a group wanted in connection with the throwing of petrol bombs at Mong Kok Police Station on Oct 20.

Also seized in the operation were knives, sabres, batons, pepper spray and firecrackers. Officers urged participants of the march to be careful and inform marshals or the police if they see any potential threat.

Organised by the Civil Human Rights Front, which is the group behind some of the city’s biggest protests, the march marking Human Rights Day will be a sign of the level of support for the anti-government movement that has stretched for more than six months.

This is the first march organised by the Front to be approved in months. It is due to begin at 3pm at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and will proceed to Chater Garden in Central.

The government on Saturday defended the city’s human rights track record, saying the public have had “unquestionable freedom of peaceful assembly, of procession and of demonstration”.

Hong Kong’s economy slid into technical recession after contracting two consecutive quarters. In the third quarter, its economy shrank by 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

On Wednesday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan pledged an extra HK$4 billion (S$695 million) in new relief measures to prop up the economy and businesses, taking total planned spending on stimulus measures to HK$25 billion.