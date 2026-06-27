Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

People pointing their mobile phones at Beijing’s CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, where damage is visible on the exterior of an upper floor.

Beijing – A pilot was killed when his small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest building, with 13 people also injured, the Chinese authorities said on June 27, without elaborating on the cause of the rare incident.

Witnesses of the June 26 crash reported plane debris at the base of the 528m CITIC Tower, with AFP journalists at the scene seeing a hole in the windows of one of the building’s upper floors.

The authorities in the capital’s Chaoyang District said in a statement shared on WeChat that “a single-engine, two-seat light aircraft crashed into a high-rise building” at 5.55pm local time on June 26.

“The only person on board was the pilot, who died, and 13 people were injured at the scene,” said the statement, the first official comment about the incident.

It said the authorities were “conducting further investigation into the incident”.

Video footage taken by a witness from a nearby building showed fire trucks blasting water at small flames on the ground, as well as what appeared to be part of the plane beside the building.

Police and ambulances swarmed the area, with officers blocking people from taking photos.

The CITIC Tower, which has 108 floors above ground and seven below, is able to accommodate 12,000 office workers.

China imposes strict restrictions over its airspace, particularly around Beijing’s urban area, citing public security. AFP