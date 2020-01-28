Japan reports first domestic case of Wuhan virus infection: A bus driver who ferried Chinese tourists

TOKYO – Japan on Tuesday (Jan 28) reported its first domestic case of infection of the novel coronavirus that is not linked to travel to China.

This was among two new cases confirmed by Health Minister Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday, bringing Japan’s total to five imported and one domestic case.

The domestic victim is a man in his 60s with no recent travel record to China, and lives in Nara prefecture in western Japan.

He works as a bus driver, and had driven two groups of Chinese tourists from Wuhan, the epicentre of the 2019-nCOV outbreak, this month.

The trips were from Jan 8 to 11, and from Jan 12 to 16.

The man had first developed symptoms of the common cold on Jan 14. He saw the doctor three days later, but no abnormalities were found.

His condition worsened on Jan 22, developing joint aches and pains. He was hospitalised on Jan 25. The infection of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on Tuesday.

Dr Hitoshi Oshitani, an infectious diseases expert at Tohoku University, told public broadcaster NHK that person-to-person infections can be expected in Japan.

As this would be difficult to contain given the situation in China, he called for countermeasures in anticipation of the virus further spreading domestically.

The other confirmed case on Tuesday is a Wuhan man in his 40s who has been warded in Aichi prefecture.

The development comes as Japan will land a chartered flight on Tuesday night in Wuhan which is under lockdown to stem the spread of the virus that has killed 106 and infected over 4,500 people.

The charter plane, operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA), will deliver masks and protective suits to Wuhan.

The first batch of about 200 Japanese nationals who live in Wuhan are expected to land at Haneda International Airport on Wednesday morning (Jan 29), Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Diet, as Japan’s Parliament is called.

More flights will follow to evacuate the remaining Japanese residents in Wuhan.

Tokyo said last week that there are 710 registered Japanese citizens living in Wuhan, the capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei.

While Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday that some 560 people are currently in the province, he revised the number up to 650 on Tuesday.

A doctor, two nurses and a quarantine officer will check passengers for symptoms such as fever and cough on board the flight.