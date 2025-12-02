For subscribers
People versus power? Hong Kong’s fire fallout risks reopening societal divide
HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s leader has vowed to uncover the truth behind the city’s deadliest blaze in decades, as he seeks to calm mounting public anger threatening to widen latent social divisions that have been on the mend since mass protests in 2019.
A judge-led independent committee will be set up to investigate the cause of the fatal fire in Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po,
