People in Japan scammed out of record $2.7 billion in 2025

– People in Japan were swindled out of a record 324.11 billion yen (S$2.7 billion) in 2025 in investment and romance scams on social media, as well as other kinds of fraud, with the amount soaring 62.8 per cent from the previous year, police data showed on Feb 12 .

The number of investment scams via social media nearly doubled to 9,538, up 48.7 per cent from the previous year, with scammers stealing about 127.47 billion yen in total, up 46.3 per cent, according to preliminary figures released by the National Police Agency.

By age bracket, people in their 50s fell victim to this type of scam in the largest numbers, followed by those in their 60s and their 40s, the data showed.

As for romance scams on social media, in which criminals use fake online identities to earn the trust and affection of victims, the number of cases was 5,604, up 46.5 per cent, and the stolen amount rose by 37.8 per cent to 55.22 billion yen.

People in their 50s again ranked highest among victims of romance scams, followed by those in their 40s and 60s, with cases using matching apps accounting for over 30 per cent.

“Special fraud” cases, in which criminals impersonate relatives and officials to swindle victims out of their money, netted a record 141.42 billion yen, nearly double from 2024 . About 70 per cent of the amount came from cases in which scammers posed as members of the police.

The number of special fraud cases rose by 31.9 per cent to 27,758. In about 60 per cent of the instances, the victims were instructed to send money via online banking systems or automated teller machines.

