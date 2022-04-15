Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

SEOUL (REUTERS) - For people in many countries, living in a penthouse is the dream. In North Korea? Not so much.

Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week.

But defectors and other North Koreans say that unreliable elevators and electricity, poor water supply, and concerns about workmanship mean that historically few people have wanted to live near the top of such structures.

"In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich, because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," said Mr Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old who defected to neighbouring South Korea in 2017.

In the North, he lived on the third floor of a 13-storey building that lacked an elevator, while a friend who lived on the 28th floor of a 40-storey block had never used the elevator because it was not working, Mr Jung said.

Asked about the new 80-floor skyscraper opened this week, Mr Jung said he thought Kim was just showing off.

"It's to show how much their construction skills have improved, rather than considering residents' preferences," said the university student.

North Korea assigns housing, with buying and selling of homes or apartments technically illegal in the socialist state.

But experts say the practice has become common, dabbled in mostly by those who benefited from the spread of private markets under Kim. He has vowed to improve construction quality and build tens of thousands of new apartments.

Its economy has been hammered by self-imposed border closures against Covid-19, natural disasters, and international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which the United States says draw limited resources away from meeting people's needs.

On Wednesday, state media said the first 10,000 new apartments had been completed in Pyongyang, from a target of 50,000, and touted the speed of their completion, including the 80-floor skyscraper.

Workers "guaranteed the quality of construction" and the new apartments and other buildings meant for use in education, public health and welfare services would further help make the capital a "people first" city, state news agency KCNA said.

On Thursday state media showed Kim inaugurating another housing cluster, this time for members of the elite, including a famous TV anchor.

They were low-rise buildings, each only a few floors tall.