TAIPEI (FINANCIAL TIMES) - China has escalated a campaign of threats and war-games to try to dissuade Mrs Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan in the coming days.

Beijing has publicly warned of "forceful countermeasures" to any visit, which would be the first by a US House of Representatives Speaker in 25 years, and has stepped up naval and air force manoeuvres around Taiwan. Chinese officials have even suggested to US counterparts the possibility of a military response.