Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area: Report

Mrs Nancy Pelosi would be the highest-level American to go to the Joint Security Area since former US president Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
10 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit an inter-Korean border area that is jointly controlled by US-led UN Command and North Korea later on Thursday (Aug 4), Associated Press reported, citing a South Korean official.

If that visit occurs, Pelosi would be the highest-level American to go to the Joint Security Area since former US president Donald Trump.

He went there in 2019 for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the report added.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi will meet South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament.

They are to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and climate issues, AP said.

