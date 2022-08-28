Peak Tram back on track in tourist-devoid Hong Kong

Updated
Published
4 min ago

HONG KONG • The Peak Tram, Hong Kong's famed public transport and a popular tourist draw, reopened yesterday after a year-long US$102 million (S$142 million) facelift even as the city's coronavirus curbs continue to keep overseas visitors at bay.

The historic funicular, which dates back to 1888 and offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island's famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak, used to draw over six million visitors a year, according to its operator.

The makeover brought more spacious tramcars able to hold 210 passengers, a full overhaul of its rail systems and a redesigned terminus at the heart of Hong Kong's central business district.

The Peak Tram closed for upgrades in June last year, a period when the finance hub's strict border controls - in line with Beijing's zero-Covid-19 strategy - all but wiped out its tourism industry.

The redevelopment went overbudget by around US$15 million, which its operator attributed to supply chain difficulties during the pandemic, such as bringing in the custom Swiss-made tramcars.

An adult return ticket now costs HK$88 (S$15.60), a nearly 70 per cent jump from before the makeover. "I hope all visitors will feel it's worth the price. We have to consider the increase in our operating costs and the long-term sustainability of our business," said Ms May Tsang, general manager of tram operator the Peak Complex.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 28, 2022, with the headline Peak Tram back on track in tourist-devoid Hong Kong. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top