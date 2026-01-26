Tourist mauled by snow leopard at popular Xinjiang ski destination; authorities step up patrols

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

According to media reports, the tourist had severe facial injuries.

The authorities in China’s autonomous region of Xinjiang have stepped up safety patrols and protective measures, following a rare snow leopard attack on a tourist at a popular skiing destination on Jan 23.

Videos documenting the attack show the snow leopard being filmed from a distance at the Keketuohai Scenic Area, as it looks in the direction of the camera.

The footage, which has been circulating on Chinese social media, then cuts to the snow leopard standing over what appears to be a person lying face down in the snow. The video then cuts again to the same person walking while being assisted by several men.

The person can be seen with blood on his outfit around the neck and helmet, and is covering his face in the video.

As the person walks away, the camera zooms in to the snow leopard, which can still be seen in the distance.

Online portal China.com reported on Jan 25 that a female tourist had wanted to take pictures of the snow leopard, which she saw from a distance at the Keketuohai Scenic Area, located near Talat Village in Fuyun County, Altay Prefecture.

She reportedly moved closer to snap a clearer photo, against the advice of her fellow tourists, stopping about three metres away from the snow leopard.

Citing eyewitnesses, China.com reported that the tourist had also tried to touch the leopard while trying to take a picture.

It then attacked her, biting her in the face and causing her to fall to the ground. Her ski instructor then rushed over to drive the snow leopard away.

The injured tourist was then taken to a nearby hospital, with China.com reporting that she had severe facial injuries, though Hangzhou Daily reported that her condition is currently stable.

Fuyun County’s authorities, in a Jan 23 statement, said they have since intensified safety patrols, protection efforts, and boosted public awareness campaigns in nearby areas.

They also urged the public to follow safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance when encountering wild animals, and to report any sightings of such animals to the police to ensure personal safety.

Days before the attack, snow leopard tracks were spotted in the Keketuohai Scenic Area, with prior warnings issued by the area’s management to not approach the animals or take photos, or to walk alone.

An official of the nearby Talat Village said that snow leopards were an uncommon sight, and posited that recent heavy snowfall caused the snow leopards to descend from mountainous areas in search of food.