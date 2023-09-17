Patient at HK hospital found dead with bandage coiled around her neck

A 60-year-old woman was found dead early on Saturday morning at a Hong Kong hospital with a bandage coiled around her neck.

The woman, who was reportedly suffering from “mental confusion”, was being treated at a special observation ward of Queen Elizabeth Hospital for an injury on her left hand, the South China Morning Post reported.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital released a statement on Saturday evening, saying it was “very concerned about the incident”.

Hospital officials said they had reported the incident to the police and referred the case to the coroner for follow-up.

The Post reported that hospital staff, recognising her mental state and propensity for self-harm, wrapped her with a safety vest and limb holder straps.

She was last seen still alive at 3am on Saturday, and was said to be in a “stable and calm” state.

But just 30 minutes later, a ward worker found her dead with a bandage coiled around her neck.

Despite a desperate effort to remove the bandage and resuscitate her, she died at about 4.30am.