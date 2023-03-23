Passers-by flip car on its side to rescue driver in South Korea

SEOUL - Footage of pedestrians who came together in the spur of the moment to rescue a driver from a flipped car earned praise online on Thursday.

Ulsan Metropolitan Police shared a video of an accident on their YouTube channel, showing some 10 passers-by gathering around a sport utility vehicle that tipped onto its side at a junction in Ulsan on Tuesday morning.

As some people begin to push the vehicle back up, other passers-by and drivers dashed to pitch in.

Only around 80 seconds after the car was overthrown, they succeeded in forcing the car back on its wheels, even as police were receiving reports of the accident.

The incident occurred after the car hit another vehicle while turning at the junction.