Passenger plane from Sapporo to Akita lands in Hakodate after propeller likely froze

Hokkaido Air System, which operates the plane, said that one of the propellers may have frozen, causing instability.

SAPPORO – A passenger plane bound for Akita from Sapporo diverted due to mechanical problems and landed at Hakodate Airport on Dec 12.

None of the 26 passengers or crew were injured.

Hokkaido Air System, which operates the plane, said that one of the propellers may have frozen, causing instability.

According to the company, the crew contacted air traffic control at around 12.35pm on the day to report that the engine power was unstable shortly after the plane took off from Sapporo Okadama Airport.

The ATR42-600 aircraft used on the flight has two propeller engines on each wing, and it is possible that the right engine froze, causing the rotation speed to become unstable, the company said.

According to the company, even if one of the propellers on this type of aircraft stops turning, it can still land stably.

Experts pointed to a possible malfunction in the device that prevents the propellers and wings from getting iced up. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

