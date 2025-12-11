Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan launches world’s first autonomous passenger ship

According to the foundation, the Olympia Dream Seto will begin operating semi-autonomously on Dec 11.

TOKYO - A passenger ferry operating between Okayama and Shodoshima Island in western Japan will begin using technology enabling autonomous navigation in a world first, the Nippon Foundation said on Dec 10.

According to the foundation, the Olympia Dream Seto, which runs between Shin-Okayama port in Okayama Prefecture and Tonosho port on the Kagawa Prefecture island, will begin operating semi-autonomously on Dec 11 after receiving government certification to incorporate the technology.

At a press briefing held onboard the vessel as it sailed, Mr Mitsuyuki Unno, an executive director at the foundation that addresses issues in shipping and other fields, said the initiative could “become one of the solutions” to Japan’s worsening labor shortage and ensure transportation to remote inhabited islands.

The ferry gently pulled away from the pier and proceeded through calm waters in a demonstration. It also showed its ability to detect a ship ahead and reroute autonomously.

Kokusai Ryobi Ferry, which operates Olympia Dream Seto, said it aims to make full use of autonomous navigation functions once crew members become more familiar with the system.

The initiative is part of a broader project to commercialize unmanned vessels involving the Nippon Foundation and more than 50 other companies. If realised, it is expected to help stabilise logistics and reduce maritime accidents. KYODO NEWS

