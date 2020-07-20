Partial lockdown eyed as part of tougher measures to contain Covid-19 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Civil servants in Hong Kong returned to working from home on Monday (July 20) as the city struggles to contain a surge in cases of the new coronavirus that is spreading out of control in the territory.

Health experts are calling for tougher measures, with at least one pressing the government for a partial lockdown.

Hong Kong microbiology expert Professor Yuen Kwok Yung warned on Monday in a local radio programme that the city might have to go into a partial lockdown if coronavirus cases continue to surge for the next one to two weeks.

"We might possibly need to lock down, not a lockdown of the whole city, but ... close to a lockdown," Prof Yuen said.

The current outbreak could be due to failure of the border controls including quarantine exemptions, he said, adding that numbers rose after Father's Day when social distancing restrictions were relaxed.

Other infectious disease experts said the onus is on people to take preventive measures to bring the situation under control.

Chinese University of Hong Kong Professor David Hui said the public had let their guard down recently and warned that public hospitals would be under immense pressure if the daily number of new Covid-19 cases hit three digits.

Despite the precarious outlook, new cases could drop within a week if anti-epidemic measures are tightened, Prof Hui told RTHK.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong University microbiologist Ho Pak Leung cautioned that the quarantine centres are almost full, with only 196 units left for immediate use.

The warnings from the experts who advise the government on the pandemic come after Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Sunday (July 19) described the situation as "really critical", with more than 500 infections confirmed in the past two weeks.

She announced a slew of measures including a mandatory requirement to wear face masks when visiting indoor venues such as supermarkets and wet markets, as well as having civil servants work from home for a week.

Related Story Hong Kong’s new outbreak tops earlier waves in cautionary tale

This, after Hong Kong hit a record number of coronavirus cases in a single day at 108 on Sunday, of which 83 were local transmissions.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 1,885, including 12 deaths.

Last week, the government tightened measures as more clusters formed comprising elderly care centres, eateries and cab drivers.

These include shutting 12 types of venues including gaming centres, bars, gyms and nightclubs for seven days. People have to wear masks on public transport or risk being fined while restaurants can only offer takeout services from 6pm to 5am. These measures have been extended for another week.