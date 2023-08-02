‘Parenting’ orang utan stuffed toys from Ikea trending among millennials and Gen Zs in China

Many “parents” are emerging on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, but they are neither married nor pregnant.

Instead, they are “adoptive parents” to orang utan stuffed toys from Swedish furnishing giant Ikea, reported Radii, an independent media outlet founded in 2017 that focuses on Chinese youth culture. Radii has more than 49,000 followers on Instagram and more than 10,000 on Twitter, now called X.

At a glance, the toys, which cost $19.90 each, look cute and cuddly.

“Our (toy) Bob misses his family so we brought him back to the store to take a look,” one post reads.

“His brothers in the store were all adopted, leaving only the ones in a bathtub and a pair of newlyweds on the premises... He was very happy.”