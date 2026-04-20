Parainfluenza cases rising in China, with young children most affected

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The China CDC noted that overall influenza activity is declining, but HPIVs, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus continue to circulate to some extent.

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BEIJING – The rate of human parainfluenza viruses, or HPIVs – a group of common cold-like respiratory viruses – has been rising in China in recent weeks, with the rate among children aged five and under higher than in other age groups, according to recent data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the week beginning April 6, the positivity rate of HPIVs among influenza-like illnesses was 6.9 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent the previous week and 4.7 per cent around mid-March.

The China CDC noted that overall influenza activity is declining, but HPIVs, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus continue to circulate to some extent.

The public is advised to take personal protective measures, such as wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene.

Experts from the China CDC said that, compared with influenza, HPIVs are less prone to mutation and are more likely to affect infants and young children.

“To put it simply, a child who develops a barking cough or a hoarse voice is suspected of having HPIVs, while sudden high fever and body aches in individuals of any age are more likely associated with influenza,” they said.

They added that HPIVs are also spread through respiratory droplets and close contact.

Therefore, regular handwashing, wearing masks and ensuring good ventilation remain key preventive measures. CHINA DAILY/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK