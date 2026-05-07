Paraguay President lauds friendship with Taiwan, China tells him to sever ties

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Paraguayan President Santiago Pena said that Paraguay and Taiwan have an alliance that is based on freedom.

TAIPEI – Paraguay and Taiwan share a friendship based on freedom and democracy that extends beyond diplomatic formalities, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena said on May 7, as China told him to sever ties with Taipei.

His visit comes as China steps up efforts to draw the South American nation away from its longstanding support for Taipei.

The trip is Mr Pena’s second visit as president to Taiwan. Paraguay is one of 12 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with the democratically governed island that is claimed by Beijing.

Speaking in English to university students in Taipei after receiving an honorary doctorate, Mr Pena said Paraguay and Taiwan have an alliance that is based on freedom.

“Paraguay and Taiwan share a friendship built on a solid foundation, democracy, freedom, confidence in institutions, the dignity of hard work,” he said.

“Our bilateral relationship extends far beyond diplomatic formality. It is manifested in concrete actions, tangible achievements and real opportunities for both of our nations.”

Addressing Mr Pena at the same event, Taiwanese Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim mentioned how she had first met and been impressed by him in Washington before he was elected president.

“And I am still extremely impressed by President Pena’s passion for serving the people of Paraguay,” she added. “President Pena, passion, people, Paraguay, five P’s. And plus, a principled partnership with Taiwan makes it ‘perfecto’.”

Neither mentioned China in their public remarks.

In Beijing earlier on May 7, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Paraguay should “stand on the right side of history” and “sever so-called diplomatic relations with the Taiwan authorities”.

“The ‘one China’ principle is a fundamental norm of international relations and the universal consensus of the international community,” Mr Lin said, referring to Beijing’s stance that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of a single country.

Paraguay is Taiwan’s last diplomatic ally in South America.

The two established diplomatic relations in 1957, in the early days of the rule of Paraguay dictator Alfredo Stroessner, a fervent anti-communist.

Mr Pena has a good relationship with the US and in February visited Washington for US President Donald Trump’s new board of peace, where Trump called him a “young, handsome guy”.

China says Taiwan is one of its provinces, a position rejected by President Lai Ching-te and his government. REUTERS