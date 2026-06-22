Overseas apps send incorrect info about Japan weather, including ‘heavy snow warning’ in May

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TOKYO – A series of cases have been detected in which overseas operators sent incorrect weather information to domestic smartphone apps and other platforms in Japan.

Some operators are suspected of issuing weather forecasts without a licence from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), so the agency has begun to tighten regulations on unlicensed operators.

Confusion on social media

“Weather warnings in effect: Storm warning, flood warning, heavy rain warning.”

In February, a smartphone weather forecast app provided by a major US IT company distributed the above information, reporting that several weather warnings had been issued for Hyogo Prefecture.

However, these warnings were a test broadcast by the JMA to local governments and businesses, and had not actually been issued to the general public.

After receiving inquiries about the warnings, the JMA explained on its website and through other channels that the information was incorrect.

“We told organisations concerned that the information was for testing purposes, but it was released as is,” an official from the agency said.

In May 2024, the same company’s weather app also incorrectly displayed “heavy snow warning in effect” for Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

Confusion spread on social media, with people posting comments, such as “I can’t believe this warning at this time of year” and “Is heavy snow really coming?”

This led the ward office to issue a correction on X.

When contacted by The Japan News, the company said it could not comment.

No licensed overseas operators

The JMA issues weather forecasts based on “numerical predictions” that use supercomputers to calculate future atmospheric conditions based on observational data from various locations. It also takes into account regional characteristics and past cases.

A 1993 amendment to the Meteorological Service Law allows private companies to issue weather forecasts for the general public. These companies utilise data from the JMA and overseas meteorological agencies, as well as their own observation networks and forecasting technologies.

Forecasts by the JMA typically cover broad regions such as the northern and southern parts of a prefecture. The private companies add value by offering localised forecasts for smaller areas, such as individual municipalities and even specific facilities like stadiums and zoos.

Under the law, however, companies offering forecasting services are required to pass a technical screening and obtain a licence from the agency’s director-general. The reasoning behind this is that the spread of unsubstantiated forecasts could put the public’s safety at risk.

Those who violate the law are subject to a fine of up to 500,000 yen (S$4,000). Licensed operators are also required to make reasonable efforts to disseminate weather warnings.

According to the JMA, there are currently 89 licensed individuals and organisations, but they do not include any overseas operators.

At least seven overseas operators are reportedly suspected of conducting forecasting services without a licence and distributing them via smartphone apps or on the internet.

An investigation conducted in August revealed cases in which overseas operators failed to display heavy rain warnings or in which predicted maximum temperatures differed significantly from actual temperatures.

Making company names public

To address this situation, the JMA revised the law and tightened regulations effective May 29.

If an unlicensed operator conducts forecasting services and fails to follow requests for corrective action, the agency’s director-general may at their discretion disclose the company’s name and details of the service. A reporting hotline has also been established to identify suspicious cases.

Overseas operators are now required to designate a representative or agent in Japan when applying for a licence and the licence can be revoked if the whereabouts of said representative or agent cannot be confirmed.

On May 29, five licensed domestic operators issued a joint statement calling the changes “an important step forward in ensuring the reliability of meteorological information and creating an environment in which users can confidently choose accurate information”.

Among the operators were Weathernews based in Chiba and the Tokyo-based Japan Weather Association, both of which provide weather forecasts and meteorological data to the general public and businesses.

“If weather information is not communicated accurately, it could lead to harm from natural disasters” a JMA official said.

“We want to tighten regulations in order to distribute accurate weather forecasts backed by adequate technologies.” THE JAPAN NEWS /ASIA NEWS NETWORK