Over 900 flights cancelled as Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - More than 900 flights in Japan have been cancelled and train operators warned of major disruptions as the country braced for a powerful typhoon that is on path to near its coast on Saturday (Oct 12).

The large and violent Typhoon Hagibis, currently located south of Tokyo, is packing winds of up to 252km (157 miles) per hour, and could make landfall in central or eastern Japan around Tokyo on Saturday.

Local authorities are also on alert for possible flooding as the storm may coincide with high tide at Tokyo bay.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested his Cabinet to take all measures to prepare for the typhoon, Kyodo News reported.

The typhoon, which was downgraded to Category 4 system on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale used in the US, has also forced organisers of the Rugby World Cup to cancel two games scheduled on Saturday.

Here's how the storm is impacting the country so far:

AIRLINES

- Japan Airlines Co. cancels 18 routes on Friday, 513 domestic and 72 international flights on Saturday.

- ANA Holdings Inc. said on Thursday it cancelled all its roughly 370 domestic flights scheduled for Saturday.

TRAINS

- East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. suspend bullet train services on Saturday.

- Local services may also be impacted.

FACTORIES

Nippon Steel Corp. to halt production at its Kimitsu factory in Chiba prefecture, broadcaster NHK reports.

RETAIL

- Ito-Yokado, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., will close over 120 stores on Saturday.

RUGBY

- Rugby World Cup games pitting England against France and New Zealand against Italy have been called off, meaning both matches will be considered scoreless draws.

- A final decision on Sunday's games, including a crucial match between hosts Japan and Scotland, will be made that morning.