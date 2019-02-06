Over 90 per cent of South Korean women think about wealth first when choosing a spouse

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new research report from the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, which surveyed 1,140 unmarried men and 1,324 unmarried women aged between the age of 20 and 44, says that 92.7 per cent of the female respondents think of a partner's financial capability as an essential factor in selecting a spouse.

In contrast, only 53 per cent of male respondents said the same.

Men counted the partner's personality as the most important factor, followed by health, attitude toward housework and parenting, understanding one another's career and sharing interests.

Women also said personality matters most when selecting a spouse, followed by an attitude toward housework and parenting, health, understanding careers and financial capability.

About 87.1 per cent of women identified a partner's job as a critical factor, while 49.9 per cent of men answered the same.

About 75 per cent of men and 89.8 per cent of women counted the other's family background as important, while 31 per cent of men and 55 per cent of women said the academic background matters.

Asked about the necessity of marriage, 14.1 per cent of male respondents said it's a must, while 39.2 per cent answered it doesn't matter and 6.6 per cent said it's better not to be married.

The percentage of female respondents who answered positively on the question marked 28.8 per cent, while about 14.3 per cent of women said, "It's better not to be married."