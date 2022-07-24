Over 460 ancient tombs discovered in north China's Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG (Xinhua) - A total of 463 ancient tombs have been discovered during a comprehensive archaeological excavation in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said on Saturday (July 23).

The fresh excavation started in January 2021 at the Houbaijiabei Cemetery in the city of Handan, said the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Jointly carried out by the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology and the Handan Cultural Relics Protection and Research Institute, the excavation also saw more than 2,400 cultural relics unearthed, including bronze weapons, bronze containers, and jade wares.

As the capital of the State of Zhao during the Warring States Period between 475-221 BC, Handan City enjoys a long history with brilliant cultural heritage.

The Houbaijiabei Cemetery is located in the north of Houbaijia Village in Handan, and archaeological excavation there began in the 1950s.

"The fresh excavation is the largest archaeological work carried out in Handan in recent years, which has laid a foundation for the study of the city's history and culture, social development, and funeral customs, providing valuable experience for urban archaeology in Handan City," said Zhang Peng, leader of the joint archaeological team.