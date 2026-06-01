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Over 150 evacuated from Lotte department store in Busan after part of its ceiling collapses

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A section of the first basement floor ceiling collapsed, causing water to gush from above and flood the area below.

The authorities requested that the store suspend its operation until a safety inspection can be completed.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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BUSAN – More than 150 people have reportedly been evacuated from a department store in Busan after a section of its ceiling as large as 25 square metres collapsed.

No casualties were reported in the accident at Lotte Department Store Centum City in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

At around 3pm local time (2pm Singapore time), a fragmented part of the ceiling of the first basement floor fell and water from the ceiling poured onto the floor, affecting food halls there and forcing the department store to close at around 4.15pm.

A coolant leak in the ceiling was reportedly suspected as the cause of the incident.

The local district office requested that the store suspend its operation until a safety inspection can be completed. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.