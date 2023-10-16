Over 1,300 rescue workers still traumatised by South Korea’s Halloween crowd crush tragedy

SEOUL - The deadly Halloween crowd crush that left over 100 dead at Itaewon in 2022, claimed more than just lives.

Recent data by the South Korean government showed that 1,316 firemen, who were dispatched to the scene, are still suffering from the psychological impact of the incident.

The rescue workers are receiving treatment for various side effects relating to the deadly incident. This is according to the National Fire Agency data, which was revealed by Representative Oh Young-hwan of the main opposition Democratic Party.

The incident occurred on Oct 29, 2022, when the crowd became concentrated in a small alleyway leading to the streets, resulting in 159 deaths and 196 injuries.

Most of the victims were young people out to enjoy the first Halloween festivities at the popular nightlife district in the post-Covid-19 era.

“Trauma is not something that can be resolved in a short period of time. Plenty of rest and treatment is necessary,” Mr Oh, a former fireman, was quoted as saying by local media.

He stressed that the fire authorities need to hire more staff to ensure sufficient time for the recovery of the rescue workers.

South Korea is currently constructing a state-run hospital devoted to physical and psychological treatment of firefighters. It is slated to open in 2025. The plan was green lit during the previous administration.

The Itaewon disaster was the deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the incident, bereaved families of the victims recently announced that a set of memorials will be installed at the accident site and unveiled to the public on Oct 26.

The bereaved families and victims are currently calling for enactment of the bill that will launch a special investigation into Itaewon tragedy. It is currently pending at the National Assembly. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK