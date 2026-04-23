Over 1,000 people urged to evacuate as wildfires rage in north-eastern Japan

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The local weather observatory had warned of dry air and strong winds in Otsuchi.

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MORIOKA, Japan - Wildfires broke out April 22 at two sites in the same town in Iwate Prefecture, north-eastern Japan, prompting the local authorities to urge over 1,000 residents to evacuate, while requesting assistance from the Self-Defence Forces to fight the flames.

The first fire broke out in the Kozuchi district of Otsuchi at around 1.50pm, spreading to multiple buildings and nearby woodland.

About 10km away, another fire ignited in the afternoon in a mountainous area of the Kirikiri district, according to police and other sources.

The town advised a total of 1,077 people from 566 households living near the second fire to evacuate. There have been no reports of casualties due to the fires.

The local weather observatory had warned of dry air and strong winds in Otsuchi. KYODO NEWS