Outrage in China after star goose kicked to death by woman at tourist site

A celebrity wild goose named Da Bao died after being kicked in the neck by a woman who claimed she was trying to protect her child at a tourist attraction in Shijiazhuang in northern China.

The woman said that the bar-headed goose - which had a substantial following online – had frightened her daughter, the South China Morning Post reported.

The incident has sparked an outrage online as fans cried foul and called the behaviour “evil”.

Da Bao, which has garnered more than 40,000 likes on its social media account, was known to be gentle and affectionate. The account regularly featured its daily activities.

However, the owner of the social media account recently announced that the goose had died after being kicked by a visitor who claimed that the goose had frightened her child.

In a video in which Da Bao’s neck is seen slumped over its own body, a debate on whether the goose was a threat can be heard. A group of tourists with the woman can also be heard swearing loudly in the video.

The account owner said in a post: “Since Da Bao was in its mating season, it drove the tourists away from its habitat.

“I understand that the parents want to protect the children, but the force used was too excessive. Da Bao was kicked two metres away and collapsed immediately.”

Soon after being kicked, the goose was found to have suffered a broken neck and later died.

While the tourist attraction has handed over the video to the police, netizens discussed whether bar-headed geese are a nationally protected species and called for severe punishment for the attacker, SCMP reported.