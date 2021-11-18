Outcry grows after China breaks silence on missing tennis star Peng Shuai

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with scepticism from supporters.

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday (Nov 18) posted a letter attributed to Peng on its Twitter account.

“I am not missing, nor am I unsafe. I’ve just been resting at home and everything is fine,” the letter said, adding that her purported allegations of sexual assault were “not true”.

The scandal comes at a sensitive time for China, with President Xi Jinping’s government preparing to host athletes and other dignitaries from around the world at the Winter Olympics starting in February.

Party factions are also vying for key positions ahead of a twice-a-decade party congress next year, at which Mr Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term.

International pressure had been mounting for China to clarify Peng’s safety.

Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Chris Evert expressed concern over her case this week, while the Women’s Tennis Association’s head Steve Simon called for an investigation into her allegations.

Mr Simon separately told the New York Times that the group might reconsider its operations in China, including 11 tournaments, if it did not see a sufficient response. He dismissed the CGTN letter as unsatisfactory, saying: “I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the e-mail we received or believes what is being attributed to her."

China has a history of issuing statements on behalf of detained individuals – authorities released a confession from Hong Kong pro-democracy protester Simon Cheng after he was detained in mainland China in 2019, which he subsequently disavowed.

Peng went silent after posting a 1,500-character essay to her verified account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo earlier this month detailing a turbulent, decade-long sexual relationship with the party’s former No. 7 official Zhang Gaoli.

The post and discussion of it were subsequently scrubbed from social media and Bloomberg News has not been able to independently verify that it came from her.

China’s Ministry of Public Security and General Administration of Sport have not replied to Bloomberg’s questions on Peng’s case, and its Foreign Ministry has repeatedly sidestepped the issue. Spokesman Zhao Lijian said again on Wednesday he was unaware of the matter and that it was not a diplomatic issue.

Notably, the letter was published by CGTN, China’s international-facing, English-language broadcaster, suggesting it was intended for foreign consumption.

Dr Mareike Ohlberg, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Asia Programme, said that while Chinese propaganda organs often failed to communicate convincingly with foreign audiences, there was “more at play here”.

She wrote: “Messages like these are meant as a demonstration of power. It’s not meant to convince people, but to intimidate and demonstrate the power of the state.”

Chinese feminist and activist Liang Xiaowen, who is also a lawyer based in New York, questioned why information about the case had not been made available in China, where Peng’s Weibo account, which has about 570,000 followers, has had its comment function turned off.

“They understand how serious this issue is and that’s why they’re censoring in such a bad way,” Ms Liang said, referring to the Chinese authorities.

China’s Communist Party officially bans cadres from having extramarital relationships, and its discipline watchdog often cites such conduct when charging senior officials with corruption. Questions about whether Peng was abused in the relationship made the case particularly explosive.

China has sought to keep #MeToo uproar from spreading inside its borders. Earlier this year, a former intern at state broadcaster CCTV, who lost her civil suit against a TV host she accused of sexual assault, said her social media accounts were suspended.

Despite the challenges that women in China face in having accusations of sexual misconduct heard, Ms Liang said they had been inspired and empowered by the #MeToo movement.

“You can censor one,” she said, “but the next day another person speaks up.”