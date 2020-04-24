Outbreak on navy ship sparks debate on lockdown

A region under pressure

TAIPEI • Spooked by a surge in coronavirus cases in the navy, Taiwan is debating whether to consider a broad lockdown, even with only 174 active infections and weeks after far more badly hit economies shuttered their cities.

Taiwan's early prevention and detection efforts have so far made it a model for how to contain the outbreak, with only 427 confirmed cases. Six people have died.

But 29 new infections on a Taiwanese navy ship that was part of a friendly mission to the Pacific Island state of Palau last month have caused unease, affecting a previous sense of general safety.

Although life in Taiwan has largely continued as normal while the pandemic swept across the world, the prospect of parts of the island shutting down has now jumped up the political agenda.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said officials would hold a "tabletop exercise" next week to simulate how to close down the capital city.

"Shutting down a city is not a feel-good move," Dr Ko said, adding that it would be difficult in Taipei, home to Parliament and other central government offices.

The Mayor of the southern city of Tainan, Mr Huang Wei-che, said he would also consider a lockdown if the navy cluster spread into the community, and may cancel next week's Labour Day long weekend to ensure large numbers of people do not gather.

New Taipei City, which surrounds the capital, has held a lockdown drill, and the major port city of Kaohsiung is planning one soon. But the central government says lockdowns are not being seriously considered for now, even as city governments raise the possibility.

Taiwan does not carry out mass virus testing, saying it has no need to because its rates of infection are so low and it can trace the contacts of those who are infected.

REUTERS