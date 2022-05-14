Asian Insider

'Our dignity is being trampled on': Legacy of US occupation still haunts Okinawa, 50 years on

May 15 marks 50 years since Okinawa’s sovereignty was returned to Japan by the United States. But the southern prefecture continues to struggle with the legacy of the occupation amid fears that it may find itself again on the front line of war.

Mr Takamatsu Gushiken spends his free time digging in search of missing remains of those who died in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM
Japan Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

OKINAWA - Armed with shovel, headlight and mosquito coil, spry and nimble former boy scout Takamatsu Gushi-ken climbs steep slopes deep into the hot and humid forests in the outskirts of the southern city of Itoman in Okinawa.

His mission: to unearth the remains of the missing dead from the 82-day Battle of Okinawa in 1945. The intense fighting is said to have been the bloodiest in the Pacific theatre during World War II, with as many as 200,000 casualties. Tens of thousands remain unaccounted for.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top