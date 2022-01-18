Osaka set to report new daily record of Covid-19 cases

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japan's Osaka prefecture will record about 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Jan 18), the Kyodo news agency reported. That would far surpass the previous all-time high of 3,760 set on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a final decision as soon as Wednesday on whether the Japanese government should to put greater Tokyo and other parts of the country under a state of quasi-emergency for three weeks to tackle the impact of a surge in Covid-19, national broadcaster NHK reported Tuesday.

Tokyo, its three neighbouring and seven other prefectures around the country are likely to join the quasi-emergency, which allows the local government to request limits on gathering and hospitality operations.

Tokyo and neighbouring areas are discussing restrictions on serving alcohol, asking restaurants and bars to shorten opening hours and requiring testing of all participants at large events, NHK said.

The government is stepping up efforts to contain the spread as the nationwide daily case count closes in on the record from August last year.

More than 25,000 new cases were reported each day over the weekend, from just double-digit cases a month ago.

Tokyo recorded 3,719 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the seven-day average more than quadrupling versus a week prior.

The quasi-emergency Covid-19 measures are already in place in three prefectures in Japan - Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima - until the end of the month.

People with proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be able to bypass limits on group dining or attending large events, according to local reports.

The government plans to suspend this exemption as it sees the Omicron variant spreading even among those who have been vaccinated twice.

The moves come as Japan's rollout of booster shots starts to get off the ground, beginning with medical workers.

Covid vaccination has largely been entrusted to local governments, which distribute vouchers to residents for redemption at local clinics.

This was supplemented last year by mass vaccination sites in major urban areas. A site in central Tokyo operated by the Self-Defence Forces will reopen on Jan 31, NHK reported Tuesday.