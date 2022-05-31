Opposition's proposal to relocate Gimpo Airport in Seoul a key election issue

SEOUL - A controversial proposal to relocate an airport in Seoul has emerged as a hot-button issue in municipal elections and by-elections to be held in South Korea on Wednesday (June 1).

Opposition candidates Lee Jae-myung and Song Young-gil caused a stir after pledging last week to close Gimpo Airport - the only airport in Seoul and the main gateway to southern island Jeju. They said this would finally allow the areas around Gimpo Airport to be developed.

Their plan has drawn flak from the ruling People Power Party (PPP). Mr Song's rival in the Seoul mayorship race Oh Se-hoon has called it an attempt to win votes and said it will inconvenience Seoulites and negatively impact Jeju tourism.

The municipal elections for more than 4,000 seats, including governorship of nine provinces and mayorship of eight major cities, are viewed as one that will boost or weaken the mandate of newly inaugurated President Yoon Suk-yeol.

By-elections for seven parliamentary seats will also be held.

Polls will open at 6am local time. More than 44.3 million people are eligible to vote, but more than nine million of them have already cast their ballots during two days of early voting last week.

Mr Yoon may have won the presidential election in March, but he might face challenges in passing Bills as Parliament is controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), which holds 168 out of 300 seats.

Recent polls showed the conservative-leaning PPP holding a lead in major races, such as mayorship for Seoul and Busan. Both positions are held by the party. The race for Gyeonggi province governor, however, is neck and neck.

The PPP has said it hopes to win at least half of the 17 main seats for mayors and governors, and at least half of the parliamentary seats.

A survey by pollster Realmeter last week showed that the PPP's approval rating reached 50.1 per cent - the highest in two years and far above the DP's 38.6 per cent.

Observers said the recent successful summit between Mr Yoon and United States President Joe Biden helped to boost public support for the PPP, while the liberal DP's rating fell due to internal conflicts.

Mr Lee, a former Gyeonggi governor who was Mr Yoon's main rival in the presidential election, and Mr Song both belong to the DP.

After losing the presidential race by a mere 0.7 per cent margin, Mr Lee is now seeking to enter Parliament by representing Incheon's Gyeyang-B district in by-elections.