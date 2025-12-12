Operations of 30% firms in north-eastern Japan disrupted by bears: Survey

Bear attacks on 230 people in Japan, including 13 deaths, were reported between April and November.

TOKYO – Nearly 30 per cent of companies in north-eastern Japan said their operations have been disrupted by bears, a survey by a credit research firm showed on Dec 12 , amid a surge in attacks and sightings.

The online survey by Tokyo Shoko Research, the first of this kind by the firm, found that 28.9 per cent of companies in the north-eastern region, which saw the highest number of bear attacks in Japan in 2025 , were affected by bears and 6.6 per cent in firms nationwide.

Asked how they were impacted by bears, 47 per cent in the firms across Japan said they were compelled to provide information on bear sightings and attacks to employees, while 27.5 per cent said they had to make investments to prevent damage.

Other answers to the question showed some companies had to cancel or postpone events, with others seeing a decline in orders or customers who visit stores or offices .

The survey result comes as the Environment Ministry said last week that bear attacks on 230 people , including 13 deaths, were reported between April and November.

Of these attacks, 154 individuals, or 66.9 per cent , were in north-eastern Japan.

Among other parts of the country, 15.5 per cent of firms in Hokkaido said their operations were disrupted, followed by 8.7 per cent in the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan, and 4.8 per cent in the Chubu region in the central part, according to the Tokyo Shoko Research survey. KYODO NEWS