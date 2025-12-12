Straitstimes.com header logo

Operations of 30% firms in north-eastern Japan disrupted by bears: Survey

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Bear attacks on 230 people in Japan, including 13 deaths, were reported between April and November.

Bear attacks on 230 people in Japan, including 13 deaths, were reported between April and November.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

TOKYO – Nearly 30 per cent of companies in north-eastern Japan said their operations have been disrupted by bears, a survey by a credit research firm showed on Dec 12, amid a surge in attacks and sightings.

The online survey by Tokyo Shoko Research, the first of this kind by the firm, found that 28.9 per cent of companies in the north-eastern region, which saw the highest number of

bear attacks in Japan

in 2025

, were affected by bears and 6.6 per cent in firms nationwide.

Asked how they were impacted by bears, 47 per cent in the firms across Japan said they were compelled to provide information on bear sightings and attacks to employees, while 27.5 per cent said they had to make investments to prevent damage.

Other answers to the question showed some companies had to cancel or postpone events, with others seeing a decline in orders or customers who visit stores or offices.

The survey result comes as the Environment Ministry said last week that

bear attacks on 230 people

, including 13 deaths, were reported between April and November.

Of these attacks, 154 individuals, or 66.9 per cent, were in north-eastern Japan.

Among other parts of the country, 15.5 per cent of firms in Hokkaido said their operations were disrupted, followed by 8.7 per cent in the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan, and 4.8 per cent in the Chubu region in the central part, according to the Tokyo Shoko Research survey. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Restaurants, bars in Japan’s Tohoku region feel impact of bear attacks amid cancelled reservations
Bear spotted at Japan ski resort in latest incident
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.