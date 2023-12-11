One-plate frozen meals draw more customers in Japan with new recipes, reasonable prices

TOKYO - Split-tray frozen meals that contain a main dish with sides are delighting people of all ages in Japan as a quick and easy way to ensure a balanced nutritional intake.

Frozen food makers have been introducing new products one after another recently, giving consumers a wide range of options, from fancy fresh-frozen pasta to a hearty rice bowl and noodle set.

Ms Yuka Sakai, 51, an office worker in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, has a refrigerator stocked with the frozen meals.

“I used to heat up the main dish and the sides separately, but they can be microwaved all at once, which is convenient,” she said. “I use them when I’m busy or don’t feel like cooking.”

Ms Sakai’s 79-year-old father recommended them to her in the summer.

She said she felt safe knowing that he was eating them because the meals do not need a fire to cook.

“The elderly can eat a well-balanced meal this way,” Ms Sakai said.

In September, Nichirei Foods Inc released the Three-Star Plate series, which includes fresh-frozen pasta as its main selling point.

The main dishes – from a choice of a hamburger steak, sauteed chicken or fried chicken with tartar sauce – come with pasta and an accompanying sauce.