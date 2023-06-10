Organisers forced to deflate one of two giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong harbour

HONG KONG - One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour as part of an art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman deflated on Saturday, to the disappointment of residents coming to see them in scorching heat.

“It’s a pity. I originally thought I could see two rubber ducks,” said Ms Moon Lam, 72, who came to the harbour wearing rubber duck-themed t-shirt, face mask, earrings and socks.

The Double Ducks were unveiled on Friday and were scheduled to float in the harbour for two weeks.

Mr Hofman, who was inspired by a world map and rubber duck to create his installation, began a world tour starting from the Netherlands in 2007, making stops in harbours from France to Brazil. A single rubber duck first floated in Hong Kong in 2013.

“We hoped to see two ducks, but it’s also cute that one deflated. Maybe because it’s too hot in Hong Kong,” said Ms Tiffany Chen, 28, a tourist from the northern neighbouring city of Shenzhen.

Organisers had to let the air out of one bird due to high summer temperatures, which on Saturday reached highs of 33 deg C.

The “rubber duck skin had become strained because the hot weather has caused air pressure to rise”, the organisers said in a statement.

The affected creature was drained of air to “avoid risk” and was pending repair, organisers said, leaving just one sitting duck in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. REUTERS, AFP