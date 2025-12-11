One dead, two missing, after collapse at South Korea library construction site

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A fourth person was trapped and authorities were trying to free the worker, the Gwangju fire agency said.

SEOUL – One worker died and two were missing and feared buried at a library construction site in the South Korean city of Gwangju on Dec 11, after an iron structure at the site collapsed, fire authorities said.

The collapse occurred while concrete was being poured at the construction site, authorities told reporters at a briefing. REUTERS