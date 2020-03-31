One dead after passenger train derails in central China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China yesterday. One person was killed and 127 others injured.

The accident happened around midday in a rural part of Hunan province and came after recent heavy rain triggered landslides in the area, said the state-run railway company.

The statement from China Railway Guangzhou Group said one train car caught fire and five derailed. The train was travelling from the eastern city of Jinan to Guangzhou in the nation's south.

Parts of southern, eastern and central China have been soaked by steady rain beginning last week.