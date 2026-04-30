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One dead, 2 injured in S. Korea apartment fire

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A total of 72 personnel and 24 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene.

The blaze broke out at around 10.30am at the apartment building in the Naeson-dong neighbourhood in Uiwang city.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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SEOUL – A resident in South Korea died after falling while evacuating a fire at a 20-storey apartment building in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, on April 30.

The blaze broke out at around 10.30am at the apartment building in the Naeson-dong neighbourhood. Two other residents were injured, one seriously and one lightly, according to the authorities.

The fire authorities issued a Level 1 response at around 10.45am, 15 minutes after the fire started, amid concerns about possible multiple casualties.

A total of 72 personnel and 24 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene.

A Level 1 response mobilises all personnel and equipment from the local fire station and can bring in support from up to four nearby fire stations if needed. The alert can be raised to Level 2 or 3 depending on the scale of the fire and damage.

Police and the fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and extent of damage once the blaze is fully extinguished. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.