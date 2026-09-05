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One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China’s Jiangxi province

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Flooding in Suichuan, in China’s Jiangxi province, on Sept 2.

Flooding in Suichuan, in China's Jiangxi province, on Sept 2.

PHOTO: AFP

BEIJING – One person has been confirmed dead and 11 others remain missing after torrential rains triggered a mudslide early morning on Sept 5 in a town in China’s Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

Due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide struck around 4am on Sept 5 in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi’s Suichuan County, damaging 12 houses, the county said in a statement.

State broadcaster CCTV also reported more than 10 people were trapped after the landslide hit the same town, state broadcasters CCTV reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.