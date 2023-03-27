On remote island of Oteshima, Japanese school holds graduation ceremony for its only student

Like most Japanese students at the age of 15, Akino Imanaka completed her junior high education and graduated as cherry blossoms flowered in the spring – but she was the sole student at the ceremony.

For nine years, on the remote Oteshima island in western Japan’s Kagawa, Akino attended classes in elementary school and junior high as the only enrolled student, reported the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper.

The island where fishing is its main industry was home to 34 residents as at March this year, and Akino is the only one aged below 18.

During her studies, the school’s five teachers took turns role-playing her classmates, so she could have discussions on school topics. She also visited another high school off the island every week for “exchange” programmes.

“It all happened so fast,” Akino told the Mainichi at her graduation attended by her teachers and the island’s residents, looking back on her nine years of public school education. “I’m just so grateful as I was able to enjoy my school life thanks to the support of my teachers, my family and the people of the island.”

Being the only student did not mean she missed out on extra-curricular activities. For a sports day in 2022, the school roped in 60 people to make up the numbers, with Akino herself competing in gymnastics and dance events, as well as a tug-of-war. She was also the de facto student president.

“It’s usually just me, so there are times when I feel lonely,” she said. “But I got to serve as the student body president and visited a lot of places as the school representative, so it was a good experience.”

The Mainichi reported that there were 91 students in the school at its peak in 1964, but that number gradually declined as the island’s population aged.

The junior high school closed in 2013 when Akino’s older sister graduated, but reopened in 2020 when she enrolled. It will close again for the 2023 academic year.

A government survey in 2022 found that 1,033 out of 12,012 junior high schools in Japan had fewer than 50 students.

Akino’s mother, a fisherwoman, expressed her gratitude to the school, having first felt they were inconveniencing the authorities for having to reopen the school for one student.

“We were offered everything necessary for Akino to grow up,” Mrs Tami Imanaka said. “The island is like one big family.”

As for Akino, the aspiring educator was equally indebted to her “family”.

“I’m really happy to be born on Oteshima,” she said, holding back tears as she made her graduation speech to about 50 attendees, none of whom were students, but all who played a part in her formative school years.