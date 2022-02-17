Omicron-fuelled wave pushes cases to record high in S. Korea

South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases surged beyond the 90,000 mark yesterday, as authorities struggled to contain the spread of the highly infectious but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Yet, the authorities are also considering easing curbs.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who said yesterday that he was "sorry in many ways to people who have been cooperating with us", assured the people that "our medical response system has had no problems so far".

The government, he said, has secured enough hospital beds early for seriously ill patients and expanded home care treatment for those with mild symptoms.

South Korea yesterday reported 90,443 new infections - a big jump from 57,164 the previous day. This brought the total tally of infections to 1,552,851, including 313 who are critically ill. The death toll was 7,202, up by 39 from Tuesday.

Despite soaring infections and warnings by experts that the daily number could reach as high as 360,000 early next month, the authorities are looking at relaxing social distancing curbs in line with the trend elsewhere in the world.

Restrictions such as a ban on gatherings of more than six people and a 9pm curfew on high-risk businesses, including cafes and gyms, have been in place for over two months.

Mr Kim said a decision would be made tomorrow, after considering the impact of the Omicron wave and "damage to people's livelihoods" as a result of the curbs. Owners of small businesses like restaurants have borne the brunt of the measures, having been forced to shorten operating hours.

The Prime Minister had earlier hinted that the government might ease restrictions in a way that could help business owners without compromising public safety.

He also appealed against panic buying of self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) kits, which are in short supply.

The government has now imposed restrictions on the sale of such kits. A ban on online sales took effect earlier this week and each person is allowed to buy only up to five kits each time from pharmacies and convenience stores.

From next week, the government will provide free ART kits to kindergartens, schools and eldercare facilities. Some 60.5 million kits will be issued to 6.92 million students and school staff.

The Education Ministry has urged students to self-test twice a week before and after school reopens early next month for the new academic year.

In the face of soaring infections, the health authorities have also scrapped contact tracing in favour of self-reporting and shifted the focus to treating high-risk patients, such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Those with mild symptoms are recovering at home, with the option to call a medical hotline to talk to a nurse or doctor. They can also visit a nearby medical facility if they require face-to-face consultation.

More than 230,000 patients are recovering at home, including singer V of K-pop group BTS who tested positive on Tuesday, and second vice-minister of health and welfare Ryu Geun-hyuk, who tested positive last Friday.