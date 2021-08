TOKYO - The man behind the so-called "anti-sex" beds that have gone viral at the Olympics, Airweave president Motokuni Takaoka, confessed to being surprised at how the claim began and was eventually debunked as fake news.

Airweave has created 18,000 beds and mattresses for Olympic athletes, with 8,000 of them to be repurposed for use by Paralympic athletes from Aug 24-Sept 5.