Olympic 'curse' strikes again as Beijing costs mount

BEIJING (AFP) - The "curse" of Olympic overspending looks set to strike again at the Beijing Games, with stringent Covid-19 measures and loss of ticket sale revenues pushing up costs for China.

It is not unusual for nations to find the bill for hosting an Olympics ballooning, but the pandemic and China's zero-Covid approach has made preparations for the Feb 4-20 Winter Games particularly difficult.

With increasingly strict rules imposed as domestic outbreaks spread in China, organisers announced last week that they will not sell tickets to the public because of the "complicated" Covid-19 situation.

Instead, invitations will be given to select people. The organising committee had originally calculated ticketing revenue to be worth US$118 million (S$158.6 million).

That total was already in question after it was confirmed last year there would be no international spectators at the Games because of China's weeks-long quarantine requirements and closed borders.

Budget was a key part of China being awarded the Games, with Beijing winning the bid over only one other contender as other cities backed out over high costs.

Beijing Olympics communications manager Zhao Weidong recently admitted to reporters that the pandemic might mean a need to "increase some expenses".

However, he pointed out that others could be reduced, without giving specifics.