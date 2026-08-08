Olive Young’s $3 shopping bag becomes unlikely South Korea souvenir

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The bag is currently sold at around 150 Olive Young stores, including locations in tourist-heavy areas.

SEOUL – A 3,000-won (S$2.70) reusable shopping bag from Olive Young is emerging as an unlikely souvenir among foreign tourists, as the global K-beauty boom increasingly spills over into demand for everyday Korean products and retail experiences.

The tarpaulin bag sold by CJ Olive Young has surpassed 1.78 million units in cumulative sales since its launch about a year and a half ago, according to CJ on Aug 7.

It is currently sold at around 150 Olive Young stores, including locations in tourist-heavy areas such as Myeong-dong, Hongdae and Seongsu in Seoul.

Originally intended as a practical way for shoppers to carry large purchases, the bag has increasingly found an audience among overseas visitors who are picking it up alongside their beauty hauls as a memento of their trip to Korea.

The phenomenon mirrors the popularity of branded reusable bags becoming popular items in their own right.

IKEA’s iconic blue bag has long been associated with the Swedish retailer, while Trader Joe’s US$2.99 (S$3.80) mini tote has become a sought-after collectible, with some reselling for several times the original price.

Other major US retailers, including Costco and Whole Foods Market, have similarly released limited edition or collaborative reusable bags as branded merchandise.

“Consumers today are not simply buying products, but increasingly prefer items through which they can share the brands and cultures they have experienced,” an industry official told local media. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK