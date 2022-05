OKINAWA - Karate grandmaster Minoru Higa's powerful strokes belie his 80 years of age, while his commanding presence inspires awe and respect in his disciples.

Mr Higa, who first picked up the martial art at the age of 11, is now grandmaster of the Kyudokan school of the Shorin-ryu technique, which incorporates elements of free fighting, pressure- point attacks and grappling.