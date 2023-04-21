Officials probe ‘near-collision’ of planes at Gimpo Airport in Seoul

SEOUL - The South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into an incident on Wednesday, in which two commercial flights appeared to nearly collide at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.

Korean Air flight 1118 overran its allocated spot on the runway while landing, causing it to approach Busan Air flight 8027 which was preparing to take off from a different runway, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The air traffic control immediately ordered KE1118 to halt upon seeing that the aircraft had not stopped where it was supposed to.

Korean Air admitted that KE1118 had passed the designated stopping point due to “communication errors” with the control tower, but stressed that its plane did not commit a runway incursion.

Busan Air said that the BX8027 plane’s pilots saw the Korean Air plane approaching and hurried its take off as a precaution.

The Seoul Regional Office of Aviation under the Transportation Ministry is investigating the case to determine if any violations occurred, particularly relating to air traffic control. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK