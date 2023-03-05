News analysis

Of omissions, accidental or otherwise: Parsing the premier’s report for China’s Taiwan policy

Benjamin Kang Lim
Global Affairs Correspondent
While Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reinstated the term “peaceful reunification” on Sunday, it was noted that his speech featured two omissions. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
9 min ago
BEIJING - Jaws dropped at the opening of China’s Parliament in 2022, when Premier Li Keqiang left out the word “peaceful” when referencing China’s goal of eventual reunification with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

Speculation swirled among China watchers then, over whether Beijing had abandoned its policy of “peaceful reunification” and would resort to a military invasion. The policy was introduced in 1979 as a condition for Washington’s switching of diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing under a “one China” policy.

